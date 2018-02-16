It may have been chilly and grey as you scurried to work this morning, but the majority of the country will enjoy a bright and sunny day on Friday.

Highs of up to 10C are expected in London and no weather warnings are in place - a welcome break from the thundersnow the week’s earlier cold front brought some of us.

However, spare a thought for the North West of Scotland and Northern Ireland, which is still experiencing wintry showers, falling as snow on the hills.