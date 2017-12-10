All Sections
    Met Office UK Weather Forecast: Warnings Issued As Heavy Snow Causes Travel Disruption

    Be careful out there.

    10/12/2017 09:14 GMT | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Snow covers Hope Valley in the Peak District at sunrise on Sunday morning

    Snow is expected to continue to cause disruption to a large swathe of the UK on Sunday, with the heaviest falls due this morning.

    Around five to 10 cm is predicted across central parts of the UK, with 15-20 cm in places.

    An amber warning of snow came into force at 4am, affecting Wales, the Midlands and parts of northern and eastern England.

    Jaqueline Housden/HuffPost UK
    Heavy snow was reported on Sunday morning in Buckinghamshire
    James Martin/HuffPost UK
    A light fall of snow was seen near the Hertfordshire-Essex border on Sunday
    Jason Wise
    The scene for one HuffPost UK reader in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire, on Sunday morning
    Jane Riding
    Another reader captured this picture in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, on Sunday
    Kevin Corcoran
    Another reader captured this stunning view of the Sperrin Mountains in Northern Ireland
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Disruption is expected as snow falls across central parts of the UK
    PA Wire/PA Images
    One postman wore shorts in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, on Saturday as snow began to fall

    [Send your snow pictures with your location to George.Bowden@huffpost.com]

    The Met Office added: “A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern and Eastern England on Sunday.

    “Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

    “There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

    The forecaster has extended the amber warning towards Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Essex.

    It said that many northern parts of England will see less impact with a yellow warning in force there.

    UK travel updates

    Significant traffic build-ups have been reported in LeicestershireWorcestershire and Bedfordshire.

    Snow has been falling heavily in Birmingham city centre and Birmingham Airport has suspended flights to clear its runway.

    Stansted Airport in Essex has said it will limit the number of take offs and landings on Sunday as a result of the snow.

    Police in Wales and the Midlands urged motorists not to travel on Sunday.

    Highways England said motorists should prepare for any eventuality by carrying “warm clothing, food, drink, required medication, boots, shovel and a torch”.

    [Send your snow pictures with your location to George.Bowden@huffpost.com]

    Conversations