Met Office UK Weather Forecast: Warnings Issued As Heavy Snow Causes Travel Disruption
Snow is expected to continue to cause disruption to a large swathe of the UK on Sunday, with the heaviest falls due this morning.
Around five to 10 cm is predicted across central parts of the UK, with 15-20 cm in places.
An amber warning of snow came into force at 4am, affecting Wales, the Midlands and parts of northern and eastern England.
The Met Office added: “A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern and Eastern England on Sunday.
“Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.
“There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”
The forecaster has extended the amber warning towards Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Essex.
It said that many northern parts of England will see less impact with a yellow warning in force there.
UK travel updates
Significant traffic build-ups have been reported in Leicestershire, Worcestershire and Bedfordshire.
Snow has been falling heavily in Birmingham city centre and Birmingham Airport has suspended flights to clear its runway.
Stansted Airport in Essex has said it will limit the number of take offs and landings on Sunday as a result of the snow.
Police in Wales and the Midlands urged motorists not to travel on Sunday.
Highways England said motorists should prepare for any eventuality by carrying “warm clothing, food, drink, required medication, boots, shovel and a torch”.
