Experts are warning of travel disruption, including cancelled flights, as severe fog is forecast to hit much of the UK on Tuesday.

The extreme conditions are expected to last until midday on Tuesday, with some patches of freezing fog overnight.

The Met Office said: “Fog is expected to form widely across southern and central England and some eastern parts of Wales on Monday evening, persisting overnight into Tuesday.

“Slower journey times are likely with delays possible to bus and train services. Some delays or cancellations to flights are also possible.”