Following a week of unsettled weather culminating in snow, ice and storms, this weekend is set to be a welcoming, warm and sunny treat.

The last of the rain is set to fall across the far south of the country overnight on Thursday, ahead of an even run of dry and calm conditions taking us into next week.

Though Friday, Saturday and Sunday are set to be warm and bright, there will be a band of wind across the south which may temper the sunshine.