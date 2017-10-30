Much of us woke to the first frost of the season on Monday morning with temperatures in some places dipping below zero.
Temperatures fell as low as minus 5C in parts of Scotland and northern England as the autumn’s first widespread grass frost spread across the country.
Sunday night saw temperatures broadly plummet into low single figures.
Met Office forecaster Matthew Box said: “What we have is high pressure centred over parts of the UK, and that’s bringing a northerly flow across, in particular, eastern parts of the UK, and it’s brought northerly winds and polar maritime air mass across the UK.
“With that cooler air coming down and the high pressure moving slowly but surely eastwards, the combination of that cold air and the clear skies associated with that high pressure are going to allow temperatures to drop off.”
As the day progresses, the coldest temperatures will be felt in Scotland at 9C to 10C, while the south it will be a milder 12C to 13C.
It will largely be bright and sunny, but some high cloud coming in across from the West which will cause some hazy sunshine in the north of England and Scotland.
By Tuesday, the cold snap will thaw slightly, with maximum temperatures likely to rise one or two degrees.