Much of us woke to the first frost of the season on Monday morning with temperatures in some places dipping below zero. Temperatures fell as low as minus 5C in parts of Scotland and northern England as the autumn’s first widespread grass frost spread across the country. Sunday night saw temperatures broadly plummet into low single figures.

Dry and bright for many. Some rain in the northwest. Here to help with your weather queries. ^Eric pic.twitter.com/M8xsdRYxEI — Met Office (@metoffice) October 30, 2017

Met Office forecaster Matthew Box said: “What we have is high pressure centred over parts of the UK, and that’s bringing a northerly flow across, in particular, eastern parts of the UK, and it’s brought northerly winds and polar maritime air mass across the UK. “With that cooler air coming down and the high pressure moving slowly but surely eastwards, the combination of that cold air and the clear skies associated with that high pressure are going to allow temperatures to drop off.”

Just how cold did it get? Below freezing for lots of us, with -5 °C at Tulloch Bridge pic.twitter.com/vOEUQKgYrK — Met Office (@metoffice) October 30, 2017