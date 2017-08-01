A disparity in the number of black people in London against whom police use force suggests “systemic racial discrimination” by officers, an expert has said.

The Metropolitan Police has published data showing its use of force for the first time.

Between April and July, 36% of the 12,605 people subjected to police force were black. Black people are around 13% of London’s population.

Dr Zubaida Haque, a research associate at race equality think tank The Runnymede Trust, told HuffPost UK the disparity was down to unconscious racial bias by officers, cuts to police numbers and training and a lack of black and minority ethnic officers.