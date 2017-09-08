A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Thursday, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country’s distant capital city and setting off a tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles).

A Magnitude 8.0 #earthquake just struck off the coast of Mexico.



At this point I'm just praying for every living thing on this planet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/skBv761y8P — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) September 8, 2017

Green lightnings were seen in Mexico City before and during the recent #earthquake, WTF?? 😓 pic.twitter.com/Axh4TJa7Hh — Alan G. Ruiz (@AlanEchelon96) September 8, 2017

#Temblor | De esta forma se vivió el sísmo en oficinas del Centro Historico de la Ciudad de México pic.twitter.com/1gBXq4Aq70 — El Big Data MX (@ElBigDataMx) September 8, 2017

Magnitude 8 earthquake rocks southern Mexico and is felt as far away as Mexico City, the USGS says, issuing a tsunami warning pic.twitter.com/kmSxODwoRm — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 8, 2017

Multiple witnesses are claiming the sky turned green as 8.1 Earthquake shook Mexico. pic.twitter.com/WBOUIU7lZZ — SL (@SLandinSoCal) September 8, 2017

The US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves were possible on the Pacific coasts of several Central American countries. Waves were possible within the next three hours for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador, it said. There was no tsunami threat for the US West Coast.

Claudia Daut / Reuters People gather on the street late on Thursday after an earthquake hit Mexico City

Civil protection officials were checking for damage in Chiapas, but the quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) away fled apartment buildings, often in their pajamas, and gathered in groups in the street.