Mhairi Black Defends Susan Calman Over Strictly Come Dancing Same-Sex Partner Row

Mhairi Black has defended lesbian comedian Susan Calman over her decision to dance with a man on Strictly Come Dancing.

The gay SNP MP, 23, called the attacks on Calman by LGBT activists “unfair” but said BBC bosses should include same-sex dance couples on the show.

Speaking to PinkNews, Black said: “People need to give Susan Calman a break – the criticism she’s faced has been really unfair.

“She’s always been a champion for equality, she’s a brilliant comedian, a great role model for young LGBTI people, and she has every right to enjoy herself on Strictly whoever she dances with.

“I’m rooting for her,” the re-elected MP said, adding, “she has my full support and I think she’s going to do great.”

However she called on BBC bosses to introduce same-sex dance partners soon – saying people should blame TV producers, not Calman.

“Of course, it’s 2017 and it’s about time big TV programmes are fully inclusive of LGBTI people.