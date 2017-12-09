“The British people” will be “in control” of Brexit and able to change the deal the government negotiates, Michael Gove has said.

The environment secretary, one of the most prominent Brexiteers in the Cabinet, said the deal could be changed by a future government if voters did not like it.

He was speaking ahead of a reported showdown meeting where Theresa May and her ministers will discuss Brexit’s “end state”.

On Friday, Gove praised May after she secured the divorce deal, which ends the first phase of negotiations and allows the EU and UK to move to the second phase and discuss trade.

The deal involves Britain paying a “divorce bill” of around £39 billion, securing the rights of EU nationals here to remain and working to avoid a hard between with the Irish Republic.