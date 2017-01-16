Michael Gove has defended his decision to strike a thumps-up pose with Donald Trump following his interview with the president-elect for The Times.

The Conservative MP and Times columnist has been criticsed for appearing to be too friendly with Trump. Gove conducted the interview alongside Kai Diekmann from the German newspaper Bild - who notably did not join in with a thumbs-up.

Appearing the BBC’s Daily Politics programme today, Gove was asked whether it was “professional” for an interviewer to behave in that way.

“The photographer did brilliant job, yes,” Gove said. “I think I’ve got a smile on my face and so has he. So if it provokes a smile of anyone reading the newspapers then we are entertaining as well as informing.”

“If people think it was shoddy journalism then I can only apologise. I am still a relative newcomer to the trade. I will hope to do better with my next story,” he added.

Gove was a journalist before being elected to parliament in 2005. He now writes a weekly column for The Times having failed in his bid to be elected Conservative Party leader.

His interview with Trump, in which the president-elect suggested a trade deal with the UK could be done “quickly” following Brexit, has dominated the news on Monday.