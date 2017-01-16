It’s actually kind of hard to do justice to how alarming the Gove/UK Times interview with Trump is …

The Iran nuclear deal is a terrible one for the United States and the world. It does nothing but make Iran rich and will lead to catastrophe

In his reply to Gove he said: “Well I don’t want to say what I’m gonna do with the Iran deal. I just don’t want to play the cards. I mean, look, I’m not a politician, I don’t go out and say, ‘I’m gonna do this’ — I’m gonna do, I gotta do what I gotta do...”

Trump’s inauguration is on Friday meaning he has four days to become not only a politician but the most powerful politician in the world.

2) His Response When Asked About A UK-US Trade Deal Was Incredibly Vague

One of the items at the top of Theresa May’s to-do list is to strike a new trade deal with the US when we’re no longer part of the European Union.