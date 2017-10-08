Former Tory deputy prime minister minister Michael Heseltine has delivered a brutal assessment of what Theresa May should do with trouble-making Boris Johnson.

Speculation is mounting over whether the Foreign Secretary, who has faced a backlash from his own MPs for a series of Brexit interventions that critics say undermine the PM’s authority, will lose his job in a reshuffle.

His popularity has also been soured by his comments at the Conservative Party conference that Libya would be an investment hotspot once it had “cleared the dead bodies”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, May said signalled she could shake-up her top team but dodged whether Johnson was in the firing line.

Appearing on Sky News, Lord Heseltine, who himself was sacked by May as a government adviser after rebelling over Brexit, was questioned about Johnson’s antics.

The peer, once touted as a Tory leader, said there was “no way of silencing him” and “so she has to make up her mind what best to do”. He was then asked by presenter Kimberley Leonard: