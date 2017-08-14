Mike Pence Defends Donald Trump Over Failure To Specifically Condemn White Supremacists

Mike Pence and the White House have scrambled to defend Donald Trump after the president failed to specifically condemn white supremacists following violence at a far-right rally in Charlottesville that left three people dead.

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia this weekend after the rally - thought to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in the US for over a decade - turned violent, leaving at least 35 others injured and one 32-year-old woman dead after a car ploughed into the crowd.

Two state troopers also died when their helicopter crashed while responding to the situation.

Trump sparked criticism and fury from politicians across the spectrum when he condemned hatred and violence “on many sides” while speaking about the unrest, failing to single out the white supremacists or the neo-Nazis who brought torches and bats to the rally.

According to CNN, the president walked out of the press conference on Saturday when he was asked about a white nationalist.