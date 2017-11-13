Ministers Accused MPs Of Scaremongering Five Times After They Raised Universal Credit Fears

Government ministers accused opposition MPs of scaremongering five times after they raised concerns about the roll-out of Universal Credit.

Work and pensions secretary David Gauke said members should talk about the overhaul of the benefits system “in a more responsible way” as he was questioned in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

Several Labour and SNP members gave examples of incidents where their constituents had faced housing problems or had to wait long periods for their first payment of Universal Credit - which is being rolled out gradually across the country and will replace the six main benefits.

Gauke, along with junior ministers Damian Hinds and Caroline Dinenage, dismissed claims people would have to wait weeks before being paid and said advances were available to those in desperate need.

“I repeatedly make the point that nobody needs to wait a long period of time for cash support under the Universal Credit system, and to suggest otherwise is causing unnecessary anxiety for those who are not [yet] on Universal Credit, and I am afraid I think we should all discuss this in a slightly more responsible manner,” he said.