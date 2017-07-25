Ministry Of Justice Denies Conflict Of Interest Over Prisons Contract

A company which has a former government adviser on its board won a £900,000 contract from the Ministry of Justice last year.

Unilink, which lists ex-Barnardo’s chief executive and former Prison Service director general Sir Martin Narey as one of its non-executive members, was paid by the National Offender Management Service (NOMS) to pilot ‘in-cell technology’ at 20 prisons across the country.

Narey was also on the board of the Ministry of Justice at the time - a position which he later resigned.

Unilink, which provides software for prisons and secure establishments, was also paid £500,000 in the 2015/16 for its services in the 2015/15 financial year, according to the annual NOMS report.