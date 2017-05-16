Miss USA On Embracing Her Natural Hair And Breaking The Beauty Pageant Mould

Kára McCullough, the winner of Miss USA, is embracing her natural hair and hopes to inspire others to follow suit.

Crowned Miss USA on Thursday 16 May in Las Vegas, McCullough opted to wear her hair naturally for the competition, after she began to notice the lack of curly hairstyles among her peers - all other 49 contestants wore their hair straight.

“When I didn’t see anyone in competitions with my hairstyle, I decided I wanted to break the mould,” she told Refinery29.