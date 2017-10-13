If there’s one thing a woman can count on in life, it’s her period. In fact, the average woman will have hundreds of periods between puberty and the menopause - that’s a hell of a lot of tampons. When you expect your monthly bleed and it doesn’t turn up, it can be more than a little disconcerting. Aside from the obvious - being pregnant - there are many reasons why this might happen: it could be due to the hormonal contraception you’re taking, it could be because of a lifestyle change (for example if you’re stressed or exercising too much), or it could signal a health condition that shouldn’t go ignored. Here, experts discuss the various factors that may cause a pre-menopausal woman’s period to go into hiding and share advice on when to seek medical help.

Hormones First of all, it’s important to remember that if your period is a no-show and you’re not taking hormonal contraception, it is still possible to get pregnant. Many of the reasons behind your period’s absence are linked to hormones produced by three glands: the hypothalamus, the pituitary and the ovary. Michael Dooley, consultant gynaecologist at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, likens the whole mechanism to a “finely-tuned clock”. Breastfeeding, for example, is linked to the hypothalamus. When a woman begins breastfeeding her baby, she might notice her period stops - and this shouldn’t be a cause for concern. “The hormones of breastfeeding upset the hypothalamus, the pituitary and the ovaries, which might stop a woman ovulating and therefore would stop her from menstruating,” Dooley tells HuffPost UK. His reason for this is simple: the body doesn’t want that woman to get pregnant again as she needs to supply food to her newborn baby - so it alters the hormones to make menstruation to stop. He adds that although breastfeeding isn’t a contraceptive, “full breastfeeding significantly reduces the chances of conception”. What is the hypothalamus? The hypothalamus is a gland in the centre of the brain which plays an important role in hormone production. It works alongside the pituitary gland to control the endocrine system, which is responsible for regulating things like metabolism, growth and development, tissue function, sexual function, reproduction and sleep. What is the pituitary gland? The pituitary gland is often called the ‘master gland’ because it controls several other hormone glands in your body, including the thyroid and adrenals, the ovaries and testicles, according to the Pituitary Foundation. The hypothalamus controls the pituitary by sending messages to it. What part does the ovary play? The ovary secretes oestrogen and progesterone, which are very important for reproductive development and fertility.

Having a severely low body weight and, surprisingly, stress can also disrupt a woman’s hormone function and stop her periods. “With low body weight, whatever the cause of it - whether it’s through excessive amount of exercise, anorexia or bulimia, or malnutrition - the body doesn’t want you to get pregnant,” Dooley says. According to Dr Alex Eskander, consultant gynaecologist at The Gynae Centre, women who exercise with great intensity experience disrupted hormone secretions, which in turn causes disruption in the ovaries and can result in their period not showing. With severe weight loss, the body requires a certain amount of nutrients, like fat and protein, to function and maintain menstruation. So when the body receives inadequate amounts of these, the period doesn’t happen. Pamela Madsen, executive director of the American Infertility Association (AIA), previously told Parents.com that a minimum of 22% body fat is necessary for normal ovulation and reproductive competence. It’s worth adding here that, while women who are underweight or malnourished are less likely to become pregnant, it’s still possible they can.