    • NEWS
    15/10/2017 07:53 BST | Updated 15/10/2017 07:53 BST

    Man Remains Missing After Falling From Tower Bridge

    A man remains missing after being seen to fall into the River Thames, detectives said.

    City of London Police said the man was seen on Tower Bridge at around 5.50pm on Friday October 13.

    A CCTV image of the unidentified man has been released.

    City police received reports from several witnesses that a man, described as black and wearing dark clothing, had fallen into the river, reports the Press Association.

    Officers are continuing to search the area including the river, as well as making local inquiries to identify him.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

