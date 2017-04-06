Missing mother Samantha Baldwin has been found “safe” with her two sons more than a week after disappearing from Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed on Thursday that Baldwin, 40 and her sons, Louis Madge, nine, and Dylan Madge, six, had been located after last being seen on March 27.
“They are now with officers and are safe. Thank you for your support in this matter,” police said in a statement.
The force is yet to say where the trio were found or whether Baldwin, who does not have custody of her sons, will face charges. She had being sought on suspicion of abducting her children.
Earlier police arrested, two women, aged 62 and 36, on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released on bail.
Mail Online reported that Baldwin went missing after she attended a Family Court hearing without her sons.
A fundraising page for Baldwin’s “fight for justice” was launched but has since been closed down.
Police said the inquiry was focused on Newark, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Manchester and involved a team of 100 officers.
Earlier this week Detective Superintendent Helen Chamberlain made a plea, from one mother to another, for Baldwin to turn herself in: “Sam, we need to speak to you directly. I know this is a very difficult time for you. I cannot imagine what you are going through and what you are thinking at this time.
“And as a mother of a child of a similar age, I cannot begin to imagine what is happening in your mind. I can only empathise with you.”
Chamberlain added: “Sam, we would like you to contact us, but if you can’t, for whatever reason, please get someone else to contact us on your behalf. You will have the opportunity to speak to us and the court and explain the reasons behind what you have done.”