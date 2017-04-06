Missing mother Samantha Baldwin has been found “safe” with her two sons more than a week after disappearing from Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed on Thursday that Baldwin, 40 and her sons, Louis Madge, nine, and Dylan Madge, six, had been located after last being seen on March 27.

“They are now with officers and are safe. Thank you for your support in this matter,” police said in a statement.

The force is yet to say where the trio were found or whether Baldwin, who does not have custody of her sons, will face charges. She had being sought on suspicion of abducting her children.