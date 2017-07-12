Mo Farah's Liam Gallagher Slip-Up Sparks Hilarious Response On Twitter

Listen, we’re all guilty of mixing up a celeb’s name every now and then. Accidentally claiming we fancy the wrong Hemsworth brother. Questioning why Katy Perry is suddenly talking about her best anecdote from the set of ‘The Girl On The Train’. Praising Adele Dazeem for her work in ‘Frozen’.

The only difference is, we regular folks don’t usually do it to the star’s face... but unfortunately the same can’t be said for Mo Farah.

Richard Heathcote via Getty Images Mo Farah

Sir Mo was in attendance at U2’s concert on Tuesday night (12 July), when he was excited to bump into Noel Gallagher in the crowd, and stopped him for a photo, which he promptly shared on his Instagram account.

The only problem is, he accidentally tagged the wrong brother, claiming he had been “chilling with my boy Liam Gallagher”, rather than Noel.

A post shared by Sir Mo Farah🇬🇧🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@gomofarah) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Although the mistake was quickly picked up on and corrected on his Instagram account, the same can’t be said for Twitter, where the gaffe remains, with his followers posting some hilarious responses to the blunder:

Chilling with my boy liamgallagher U2 concert in Twickenham..!! #roadtolondon #mofarah… https://t.co/B0uK3Ep3pW — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) July 11, 2017

Not an Oasis fan big sa! 🙈🤣 — Marcus Christie (@Marcuschristie7) July 11, 2017

Should have gone to spec savers, son. — Wolf of Mare Street (@ClaptonYids) July 11, 2017

Liam's gonna f'in love that our kid — James H (@jamersh44) July 11, 2017

It's ok. He probably thinks you're Greg Rutherford. — CnE (@celdri2014) July 11, 2017

You've been eating too much quorn mate 😂 — Alex (@alexthecranium) July 12, 2017

Despite his ongoing feud with his brother, Liam did see the funny side of the mistake, though, responding to Sir Mo: “Good to see u2 mo as you were [sic]”

Good to see u2 mo as you were LG x https://t.co/2jHnnVSFzI — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2017

The brothers and former bandmates’ feud took a turn last month, when Liam accused Noel of skipping the One Love Manchester benefit concert so he could enjoy a holiday in honour of his 50th birthday.

Eventually, the concert’s organisers were forced to step in and insist that Noel had never actually been approached about performing, and calling for an end to the backlash against him.

