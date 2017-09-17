Mollie King has rubbished claims that romance is in the air, following reports alleging that she’s been cosying up to her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner AJ Pritchard.

The duo were paired up just a fortnight ago, but last week one tabloid claimed they had spent a “night in” together.

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images Mollie King

Speaking to HuffPost UK at the Diversity In Media Awards, the former Saturdays star insisted this was not the case.

She said: “I think there’s always some kind of romance rumour so it didn’t surprise me but I hardly even know him well so far, so there’s no truth in that.

“But he’s such a sweet heart and obviously he is a beautiful boy so I’m very lucky.”

A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

The ‘Strictly’ live shows start later this month and Mollie will make her debut with a jive, something she admitted to being “terrified” about.

“It’s so quick, it’s so fast [that] my feet are getting tangled up, but yeah, I can’t wait to go and do it,” she said. “Fingers crossed that it goes ok.

“I can’t sleep without jiving in my head.”

Mollie is an early favourite to do well in the competition, along with former ‘X Factor’ stars Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold.

The ‘Strictly’ live shows will launch on Saturday 23 September. See what dances the celebs are doing - and what songs they’ll be doing them to - here.

