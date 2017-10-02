Some 300,000 flights have been cancelled after UK airlines Monarch was placed into administration, it was announced on Sunday night.

All Monarch Airlines flights from the UK have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled, accountants KPMG said.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had launched a programme to bring 110,000 Monarch customers back to the UK in response to the airline’s collapse.

Customers have understandably expressed their concerns about what happens next, although plans have been put in place to ensure customers are able to get home.

I’m a Monarch passenger abroad, what should I do now?

The government has told Monarch customers to continue their holidays as planned and is organising special flights back for passengers who are affected at no cost to them.

At least 48 hours before you are due to return home you should visit the dedicated website monarch.caa.co.uk, call the helpline on 0300 303 2800 if calling from the UK or +44 1753 330330 if calling from overseas to confirm your new flight details.

Repatriation flights are for all passengers who purchased tickets with Monarch irrespective of their nationality.