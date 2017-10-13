Moors Murderer Ian Brady's Body To Be Disposed Of With 'No Music And No Ceremony'

Moors Murderer Ian Brady’s body must be disposed of with “no music and no ceremony”, a judge at the High Court in London has ruled. The order, which effectively denied Brady of his last request, was made in London on Friday by the Chancellor of the High Court Sir Geoffrey Vos. Sir Vos said it was clear that Brady was someone described by law lord Lord Steyn as “uniquely evil” and there was real and genuine public anger and distress about what might happen to his remains.

PA Wire/PA Images Ian Brady died on 15 May this year

The families of his victims might well be legitimately offended by an insensitive disposal and there was a public interest in ensuring it did not create unrest or disorder, he added. Brady, who used the name Ian Stewart-Brady, died aged 79 at high security Ashworth Hospital on 15 May this year, but his remains have not yet been disposed of. Shortly after his death it was announced by senior coroner for Sefton Christopher Sumner that Brady’s body would not be released until assurances had been given that his ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor - where some of his victims were buried. Brady’s executor, Robin Makin, has said there was “no likelihood” that Brady’s ashes would be spread there, but has refused to say what he intends to do with them if allowed custody.

Ho New / Reuters Myra Hindley died in prison in 2002

The judge, who made it clear that he had no doubt that Makin could be trusted, said that the whole matter had “simply gone on far too long”. He was satisfied that it was “both necessary and expedient” for it to be taken out of Makin’s hands, if the body was to be disposed of “quickly, lawfully and decently”. He said: “Taking into account all the competing positions, the overwhelming factor in this case is the public interest. The deceased’s wishes are relevant, but they do not outweigh the need to avoid justified public indignation and actual unrest.” An officer of Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council had said she would arrange the disposal of the ashes and he was satisfied that was the best proposal available.