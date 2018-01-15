More Than 180,000 People Have Lost Disability Payments Under Government Reforms

More than 180,000 people have lost out on disability payments under government reassessments, it has emerged.

The Department for Work and Pensions began phasing out Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in favour of the controversial Personal Independence Payment (PIP) in April 2013.

Since then, medical reassessments of claimants undertaken by private contractors Atos and Capita have led to 125,000 and 64,000 claims being disallowed respectively.

In total, Atos have disallowed 19% of claims, while Capita have ruled against 24%.

Labour MP Toby Perkins, who uncovered the figures by submitting a written question to ministers, told HuffPost UK: “These figures reveal the extent to which the new regime is impoverishing severely disabled people.

“Already over 20% of DLA recipients have lost out on payments they did receive.

“It is also chilling to see that the disallowance rate of Capita is actually higher than those assessed by infamous Atos assessors.”