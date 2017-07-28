More Than A Million Children Could Go Hungry This Summer, Figures Show

More than a million children could go hungry in England this summer, according to Labour and charity bosses.

The party says those that are eligible for free school meals will miss out over the six-week holiday, and nearly four million more whose families are living in poverty may not be able to afford extra food costs.

New analysis from the Trussell Trust, which runs a 400-strong network of foodbanks across the country, shows an increase in the number of food parcels being given to families with children during the summer.

In response to a written question from shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, the government admitted it “has made no assessment of the number of children who are at risk of experiencing hunger during school summer holidays in 2017.”

Since the general election, the Tories have abandoned their manifesto plans to scrap free school lunches for poorer children and replace them with free breakfasts for all youngsters.