An online movement set up after the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox is to start handing out some of the £370,000 it has crowdfunded to centrist “progressive” candidates in the general election.

A dozen candidates from Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens will benefit from More United’s funding, with would-be MPs getting up to £10,000 each.

Those in line for a cash injection include Labour’s Stephen Kinnock, Liz Kendall and Clive Lewis, Tessa Munt from the Lib Dems and Green co-leader, Caroline Lucas.

More United takes its name from Cox’s call for unity over immigration in her maiden parliamentary speech, where she argued: “We far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.” (See full speech above)