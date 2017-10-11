Morrisons Launches Hottest Supermarket Curry Ever Made In The UK

If you like seriously hot curry, get yourself to Morrisons.
The supermarket has just launched the hottest supermarket curry ever made in the UK, featuring the Naga chilli.
The ‘Volcanic Vindaloo’ is so hot that is comes with a health warning: the supermarket has strongly recommended that only people over the age of 16 tackle the dish.
It hits shelves this week to mark National Curry Week, which started on 9 October, and will be available for a limited period.
The Naga has a Scoville rating of up to one million – 200 times hotter than Tabasco Sauce or a Jalapeño.
Some Naga chilli varieties are hotter than pepper spray and others have been used to develop tear gas grenades.
The ‘Volcanic Vindaloo’ is aimed at extreme curry lovers who find the spice levels in existing ready meals too tame.
Morrisons is the first supermarket to take up the challenge and create a ready meal curry that has the fiery heat of a restaurant-bought Chicken Vindaloo.
To add even more fire, the curry is also topped with whole green chillies - roasted to intensify the flavour and heat - in the unlikely event that a curry fans fancy an even bigger chilli hit.
To notify customers about the curry’s extreme heat, its packaging carries a warning notice and it has been given a six chilli rating – the first time it has ever been used on a Morrisons product.
Morrisons ready meals expert, Sean Gill, said: “Curry fans have been telling us that they just don’t get the fiery heat the want from ordinary ready meal curries.
“So we decided to take up their challenge and create the hottest ready meal in the country – something with the extreme heat you get when you order a Vindaloo in your favourite restaurant. We’re looking forward to hearing what they think.”
If you’re brave enough to tackle the curry, Morrisons is encouraging customers to upload a video of themselves eating it online, alongside the hashtag #volcanicvindaloo.
The curry is available from all Morrisons stores now for a limited period, priced at £1.50.