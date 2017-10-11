Morrisons Launches Hottest Supermarket Curry Ever Made In The UK

If you like seriously hot curry, get yourself to Morrisons.

The supermarket has just launched the hottest supermarket curry ever made in the UK, featuring the Naga chilli.

The ‘Volcanic Vindaloo’ is so hot that is comes with a health warning: the supermarket has strongly recommended that only people over the age of 16 tackle the dish.

It hits shelves this week to mark National Curry Week, which started on 9 October, and will be available for a limited period.