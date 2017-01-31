All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    31/01/2017 15:39 GMT

    This Is The Most Anyone Has Ever Spent On Matches Fashion In A Single Transaction

    Crikey.

    As January draws to a close most of us are feeling the pinch and living on baked beans.

    But one shopper might need to curb their online shopping habit a little more than the rest of us, as Matches.com has revealed the largest amount of money ever spent in a single sitting. 

    And trust us, it redefines the idea of a guilty splurge.

    The individual - who we sincerely hope did not experience buyer’s regret - spent a whopping £94,000 on one checkout.

    Yes you read that correctly. And there are no missing decimal points.

    Standout prints and bold jewellery - this season, lounging never looked so good. Click the link in our bio to view and shop the shoot 👌

    A photo posted by MATCHESFASHION.COM Woman (@matchesfashion) on

    The revelation isn’t the only good news for the luxury British retailer, which saw a season of bumper sales throughout Christmas and New Year, with sales figures up 82% in the six weeks till 8 January. 

    Tom Chapman, executive co-chairman, told Vogue: “This was a record growth period and continued the growth acceleration trend we’ve seen all year.”

    On that note, we’re off to count our tins of beans.

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionshoppingmatches fashion

    Conversations