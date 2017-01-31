This Is The Most Anyone Has Ever Spent On Matches Fashion In A Single Transaction

As January draws to a close most of us are feeling the pinch and living on baked beans.
But one shopper might need to curb their online shopping habit a little more than the rest of us, as Matches.com has revealed the largest amount of money ever spent in a single sitting.
And trust us, it redefines the idea of a guilty splurge.
The individual - who we sincerely hope did not experience buyer’s regret - spent a whopping £94,000 on one checkout.
Yes you read that correctly. And there are no missing decimal points.
The revelation isn’t the only good news for the luxury British retailer, which saw a season of bumper sales throughout Christmas and New Year, with sales figures up 82% in the six weeks till 8 January.
Tom Chapman, executive co-chairman, told Vogue: “This was a record growth period and continued the growth acceleration trend we’ve seen all year.”
On that note, we’re off to count our tins of beans.