Mothercare has altered the wording on its website after a campaign group and parents threatened to boycott the retailer.

Campaign group Let Clothes Be Clothes shared a screenshot of the website on 4 August advertising a boys’ clothing collection with science themes.

The description of the ‘Space Oddity’ range read: “An out of this world collection for boys, filled with stars, planets and science themes.”

“What Jupiter sized rubbish is this Mothercare UK?” the campaign group wrote on Facebook.