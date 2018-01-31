MPs Demand NHS Stops Handing Data To Home Office Immigration Enforcers

MPs have demanded the NHS stops passing patients’ data to Home Office immigration enforcers.

An investigation by the Commons’ health select committee revealed dying migrants are too scared to see a doctor in case they are deported, thanks to a ‘memorandum of understanding’ on information sharing between the health service and the government.

It allows Home Office officials to request confidential patient data to assist in investigations into potential illegal immigrants, but MPs say it amounts to a breach of trust.

Members have now written to NHS Digital chief executive Sarah Wilkinson to ask for the agreement to be stopped.

The letter reads: “As a committee, we accept that the Home Office has a responsibility to seek to identify immigration offenders, to re-establish contact with them, and to take the required enforcement action.

“We understand why the Home Office seeks information to enable it to carry out its immigration enforcement role. NHS Digital, and its predecessor organisations, undoubtedly hold information which the Home Office would view as useful.

“However, the NHS should not place that above the serious adverse consequences of such a decision.”