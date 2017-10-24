MPs Demand Right To Veto UK's Exit From Single Market

A cross-party group of MPs have called for parliament to be given the power to veto the UK’s exit from the single market. Conservative MP Anna Soubry and Labour MPs Stephen Kinnock and Heidi Alexander joined forces on Tuesday to ask for a Commons debate be held on whether parliament should have to approve the UK’s exit from the the European Economic Area (EEA) The EEA treaty, signed in 1994, extends the single market beyond the current 28 EU members to non-EU states Norway, Lichtenstein and Iceland.

EMPICS Entertainment Conservative Anna Soubry said it was 'bizarre' Brexit was not debated that much.

The government has argued that the UK will automatically leave the EEA when it leaves the EU in March 2019. But speaking to the backbench business committee, which allocates some Commons debates, Kinnock said this was wrong. “There is a very strong legal school of opinion which takes the opposite view and believes it’s necessary for the UK to trigger departure from EEA as a separate parallel process to Brexit,” he said. The EEA agreement, signed by Britain, states that to legally leave, a country must trigger article 127 of the treaty at least 12 months in advance of quitting.

PA Archive/PA Images Heidi Alexander warned ministers would try to trigger article 127 by the 'backdoor'.