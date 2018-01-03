PA Archive/PA Images Sir Ian Kennedy defends MPs' 10% pay rise.

MPs are blocking a new taxpayer-funded job for former IPSA chief Sir Ian Kennedy as “revenge” for his crackdown in the wake of Parliament’s expenses scandal, HuffPost UK can reveal. Tory and Labour backbenchers are set to deploy little-used Commons procedures to stymie plans to appoint Kennedy to the board of the Electoral Commission. Kennedy, who led the drive to reform the system after the 2009 MPs’ expenses affair, has been recommended as a new Commissioner for the elections watchdog, a four-year post which carries a salary of £359-a-day. But MPs plan to shout ‘object’ when a formal procedural motion on the appointment is tabled in the Commons next Monday, its first day back after the Christmas recess. The rebels, who only need one objection to delay the motion, plan to continue their protest indefinitely, forcing the Commission to either withdraw the appointment or leave the post vacant.

HuffPost UK The Commons motion due to be tabled on January 8.

Backbench veterans are still furious at what they saw as unfair treatment meted out to innocent MPs by Kennedy after the expenses revelations, which led to criminal convictions for six MPs and two peers. Kennedy was brought in to lead the new Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), replacing the system of self-regulation that had for years operated in the Commons. Often seen as robust and uncompromising, he swiftly faced claims from MPs that the new system was too restrictive on blameless politicians, with many objecting to curbs on members claiming for taxis taken home at night. One senior MP told HuffPost UK that ‘revenge’ was one way of describing the move to block Kennedy’s appointment. “He threw bucketloads of shit over us after the expenses affair. Well, as they say in Australia: ‘nobody comes off the rugby pitch with a clean Guernsey [jersey], mate’. “What does he know about elections anyway? He has no knowledge or experience of elections. He’s just a quangocrat.”

PA Archive/PA Images MPs hear former Speaker Michael Martin resign amid expenses scandal

One MP pointed out that Kennedy had racked up £15,000 in taxi fare expenses when he was chairman of the Healthcare Commission (now the Care Quality Commission), regularly claiming for the five-mile cab journey from his home in north London to its HQ in the City. “This is a bloke who wouldn’t let us claim for taxis, but he himself claimed thousands,” the backbencher said. Kennedy is also blamed by MPs for forcing a 10% pay rise on them, a highly unpopular move that put up salaries to £74,000, and which led several MPs to hand the extra cash to charity. In his final report at IPSA before standing down last year, he said: “Many of the beneficiaries, MPs, were particularly angry. But, my colleagues and I stood our ground. The arguments were sound.” He added that his role had been “part constitutional reform, part mud-wrestling, part pioneer frontiersman, and part voyager through Dante’s Inferno”.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir Ian Kennedy at a Hansard Society event.