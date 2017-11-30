MPs Urge Government To Cancel Donald Trump's UK State Visit

MPs have urged Theresa May to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

The ‘special relationship’ between the two countries is under strain after the president hit back at the PM, who criticised him for retweeting propaganda from far-right extremist group Britain First.

An urgent question was tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday morning by Labour MP Stephen Doughty, who accused Trump of being “racist, incompetent, unthinking, or all three”.

Several Parliamentarians joined him in urging the government to cancel the president’s planned British state visit, which is expected to take place next year.

Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner said “actions, not words” needed to be taken against “this fascist president”, while his colleague Barry Sheerman warned there would be “unparalleled demonstrations on the streets” if the visit were to go ahead.

On the Conservative benches, Reddich MP Rachel Maclean said MPs were “all disgusted” by Trump’s actions and Peter Bone asked if the PM would be able to “persuade the president to delete his Twitter account”.