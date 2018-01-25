MPs Urge Government To Review Law In Murder Cases

Senior MPs are calling on the government to review “outdated” murder laws which they claim have led to dozens of wrongful convictions.

Labour’s Lucy Powell and David Lammy and Conservative Bob Neill are among those who want Theresa May to examine the use of Joint Enterprise in murder cases - a common law doctrine which means multiple people can be convicted on an equal basis for the same crime.

The MPs say the system has led to many people - particularly from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds - being sent to prison for something they didn’t do, and continues to be used regularly despite a Supreme Court ruling that the law had “taken a wrong turn” more than 30 years ago.

They have secured a backbench business committee debate, supported by colleagues including Hilary Benn, Robert Courts, Chuka Umunna, Peter Bottomley and Jess Phillips, which will take place in the Commons on Thursday.

Powell, Labour’s former shadow education secretary, said: “Campaigners thought that after the Supreme Court ruling, the criminal justice system would re-set itself on Joint Enterprise and the police, CPS and judges would take note of the Supreme Court ruling and ensure the law took the right, rather than the wrong turn it has done for the last 30 years.

“This clearly isn’t the case, as I know from a recent trial in my own area. It’s time for Parliamentarians to have their say, and represent the views of those concerned about the lack of action in this area.

“It can’t be right that there has been no material change since the Supreme Court ruling. This debate gives Parliament the chance to make its view clear and for ministers to listen and act to ensure the law is clarified and we put an end to these injustices.”