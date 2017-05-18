'Utter B****** Of A Cat': Animal Shelter's Hilarious Description For Moggy Waiting To Be Adopted

Mr Biggles is a shiny, black cat waiting to be adopted. He’s also a bit of a bastard.

That’s according to staff at Cat People of Melbourne in Australia, who have penned a ridiculously honest (and super hilarious) description of the shelter’s most notorious member.

Mr Biggles - who sounds like he’s part of the moggy mafia - loves to swipe at feet and dish out the occasional nip. He’s also a fan of punctuality - if he isn’t fed on time, he kicks off.

The cat, who has been described as a “despot and dictator”, has become something of a minor celebrity in Australia thanks to his no-nonsense cattitude.