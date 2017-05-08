MTV Movie And TV Awards 2017: Cara Delevingne Slays Head Tattoo

Cara Delevingne debuted a head tattoo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night, claiming the biggest beauty moment of the evening.

Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday 7 May, the actress - who is no stranger to ink - showcased a silver tattoo on the back of her newly shaved head.

The model-come-actress - who has an ever-growing collection of body art - debuted the 4 silver geometric shapes and it looked super cool.

Whether permanent or just makeup, the design worked well with her plum-coloured lipstick and several piercings.

Opting for a black Yves Saint Laurent dress - with beautiful silver embellishment - and knee-high boots, Delevingne worked the entire ensemble with aplomb.

And it’s the second time in a week that Delevingne has stolen the show with her statement-making style. For the 69th annual Met Gala on 1 May in New York City, she sprayed her newly-shaved head in metallic paint and it looked insouciantly cool.