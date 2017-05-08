All Sections
    08/05/2017 11:32 BST | Updated 08/05/2017 12:08 BST

    MTV Movie And TV Awards 2017: Cara Delevingne Slays Head Tattoo

    Just when we thought she couldn't get any cooler 🙌

    Cara Delevingne debuted a head tattoo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night, claiming the biggest beauty moment of the evening. 

    Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday 7 May, the actress - who is no stranger to ink - showcased a silver tattoo on the back of her newly shaved head. 

    The model-come-actress - who has an ever-growing collection of body art - debuted the 4 silver geometric shapes and it looked super cool.

    Whether permanent or just makeup, the design worked well with her plum-coloured lipstick and several piercings. 

    Opting for a black Yves Saint Laurent dress - with beautiful silver embellishment - and knee-high boots, Delevingne worked the entire ensemble with aplomb. 

    And it’s the second time in a week that Delevingne has stolen the show with her statement-making style. For the 69th annual Met Gala on 1 May in New York City, she sprayed her newly-shaved head in metallic paint and it looked insouciantly cool.

    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Cara Delevingne poses at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 7 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Cara Delevingne poses at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 7 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Cara Delevingne poses at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 7 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

