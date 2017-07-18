A pregnant woman has shared her frustration as she’s frequently being sent work-related messages by her boss while she’s on maternity leave.

Reddit user TheRubyRedPirate said her first official day of maternity leave was on her due date. However seeing as she hasn’t given birth yet, her boss has been messaging her about work and even asked her to go into the office.

“Yesterday and today, my boss has been texting me like crazy,” she wrote on Sunday 16 July.

“Yesterday she text and said if I’m bored I can come in and work the afternoon.”