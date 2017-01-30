A mum has shared her baby name dilemma on the internet, after her gran brought up an unlikely connection.

Mumsnet user Truntscump explained her three-week-old daughter is called Luca because she has always loved the name and liked that it means “light”.

She explained her mum died of leukaemia in the summer 2016 and her maternal grandmother has since made an association between the condition and her baby’s name.

“My granny (aged 96 and grieving) first said that Luca reminds her of the phrase ‘dirty luca’, then a week later she asked if it was too late to change the name because it reminds her of leukaemia,” the mum wrote.