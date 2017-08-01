A mum has shared a poignant post encouraging others to be kind after she ended up cradling a stranger’s baby while on an early morning flight.

Photographer Kesha Shonet, who is mum to a three- and four-year-old, said she was on a packed plane when she heard a baby and a child crying and a toddler having a “meltdown”.

She realised the mum had her hands full with three little ones. But rather than helping the mum, passengers nearby “huffed, puffed and complained”.

“I hear a woman complaining to this mother (that’s alone with two crying kids) that her child needs to stop kicking her seat,” Shonet wrote on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 31 July.

“Then I hear the mother say: ‘She’s three I can’t believe you just did that’. Apparently the lady reached behind her and grabbed the child’s leg. The flight attendant is just standing there... listening.”