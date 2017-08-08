A photographer has shared photos from a heartbreaking maternity shoot with a mother-to-be whose husband tragically died just months before.

Shanna Logan, from the US, shot the photos and explained that the pregnant woman, Amanda, talked about her husband for the whole shoot.

Amanda married Jesse on 10 March 2017. On 27 May 2017, he was cutting down trees on their property when a tree fell and killed him instantly.

The photos show Amanda cradling her baby bump, with a faded outline of her husband placed next to her.

“She spoke about how she felt he was still there with her,” Logan explained, sharing her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page.