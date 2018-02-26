Mum Of 6.5 Stone Teenager Battling Anorexia Says She Is 'Living A Nightmare'

The mum of a teenager whose battle with anorexia has left her too sick to be moved to a specialist unit says she is “living a nightmare”.

Natalia Goodchild is 5ft 6ins tall and weighs just 6.5 stone - making her dangerously underweight.

Her mum Kristen, of County Durham, says she has fought desperately to have her moved to an eating disorder treatment unit close to home, but dedicated care is hugely over-subscribed.

The 14-year-old, who has been denied psychological help, is now suffering from kidney problems while continuing to lose weight rapidly - meaning she cannot be transferred from a generic hospital bed to a more suitable centre even if space were to become available.

After contacting MPs - who will debate what should be done to help eating disorder sufferers in the Commons this week - for help, Kristen told HuffPost UK: “It is a living nightmare. Eventually after a battle we convinced the Durham eating disorder team that she needs to be in a unit, but there was no availability in the north east and no waiting list to join.

“I guess the government views the situation as ‘no waiting list, no problem’.

″When we were eventually offered a bed at a unit in Middlesbrough - a 100-mile round trip from where we live - but Natalia is now too ill to be moved.

“She is a clever girl who is trapped in a cycle of OCD, anorexia and anxiety and she has been told she cannot receive psychological help until she gains weight.