Mum-Of-Six Still Finds The Time To Be Funniest Woman On Twitter

Every parent knows that it only takes one child in your house to make you feel like your life is going into complete meltdown, you’ll never be in control or drink a hot beverage ever again.

But one mum, Stephanie Ortiz or ‘Six Pack Mom’ as she is known, from Long Island, USA, is putting the rest of us to shame by not only juggling six children (yeah, we know) but being constantly hilarious on social media.