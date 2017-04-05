Mum-Of-Six Still Finds The Time To Be Funniest Woman On Twitter

Every parent knows that it only takes one child in your house to make you feel like your life is going into complete meltdown, you’ll never be in control or drink a hot beverage ever again.
But one mum, Stephanie Ortiz or ‘Six Pack Mom’ as she is known, from Long Island, USA, is putting the rest of us to shame by not only juggling six children (yeah, we know) but being constantly hilarious on social media.
The social media queen told Buzzfeed: “My original life plan involved too many cats, too many books, and no kids. But I fell head over heels in love with my husband and we decided to have a baby after a year of marriage. That went so well that we decided, we could totally handle two kids! (And three, and four, and…).”
Here are some of her funniest moments online.