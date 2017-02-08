Mum's Baby Gender Reveal Moment Is Not Quite What She Expected But It's Awesome

Finding out the gender of your baby is always an exciting part of pregnancy, but one mother-to-be has got a little more excited than the rest of us.
Egreis Gjergjani, who already has two sons, Gio and Charlie, is going viral after she uploaded a video of her third child’s gender reveal.
The 30-year-old blogger, who runs a girl’s clothing line, was surrounded by her friends and husband Jeremy at her baby shower, with both a bag of balloons and a cake to reveal whether they were expecting a boy or a girl.
However on the first attempt, with the balloon release, her friends put both blue and pink balloons in the bag, so it was all resting on the cake cutting.
In the video, the Albanian mother-of-two is handed a slice of the sponge, clearly anticipating it to be another boy.
When she sees the pink filling she cannot contain her excitement, and throws it back on the table before collapsing on the floor.
Gjergjani tells her friends: “I thought it was going to be a boy. You tricked me, your mum tricked me.”
Before asking her husband: “Is it for sure?”
We really hope that cake is correct.