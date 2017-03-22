Mum Shares Hilarious Parenting Hack That Allows Her To Leave The Room Without Baby Noticing

A mum has shared her genius trick that enables parents to leave a baby’s side without them crying that you’re not there.

She shared the parenting hack on a Chilean Facebook page called ‘Maternidarks’ along with a photo showing how to do it.

“My baby is going through that stage in which when I’m out of his sight, he starts crying, and I need to make lunch,” she wrote on 16 March.

“He doesn’t want me to hold him or to play with him, he just needs to feel that I’m sitting there.”