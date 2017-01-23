A mum who once unintentionally dressed in a top matching her two daughters, decided to keep the trend going with weekly photos.
Dominique, who is a capsule wardrobe coach and blogger at All That Is She, said she enjoys taking time out to snap the adorable pictures with her kids Amelia, 10, and Penny, three.
When she posted the first matching photo on her Instagram account, with the hashtag #allthatisshe, she said it went “crazy” and had more than 16,000 likes.
“For me, it’s become a hashtag that I can look back on and smile, as I see the girls grow, week by week,” she told The Huffington Post UK.
“The difference in the two of them now compared to the very first ever post is remarkable - in just six months they’ve both grown so much.”
Dominique said she thinks the popularity of these photos is down to them showing the fun side of a mother-daughter relationship and of two sisters.
“The photos always relate to what we’ve done that week, and the Instagram world just seems to love a family all dressed in the same clothes,” she added.
“Penny’s cheeky face and ‘I’ll do what I want’ attitude really seems to capture people’s attention too.”
The mum continued: “Both Penny and Amelia enjoy being part of the photos and love to see the end result. Penny calls them our ‘funny photos’.
“I know this won’t always be the case and when the time comes that either of them stops enjoying it, then I’ll stop. Hopefully, I’ve got a few more months, maybe even years, of them to look forward to, though.”
Dominique told BoredPanda the #allthatisthree photos came about by chance.
“One morning, I’d unintentionally dressed myself and Penny in matching striped tops, then Amelia emerged from her bedroom wearing one too,” she said.
“We’d laughed about it and when I was struggling for an image idea later that day, we thought we’d share our joke with everyone else.”
Just look how adorable they are.