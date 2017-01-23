A mum who once unintentionally dressed in a top matching her two daughters, decided to keep the trend going with weekly photos.

Dominique, who is a capsule wardrobe coach and blogger at All That Is She, said she enjoys taking time out to snap the adorable pictures with her kids Amelia, 10, and Penny, three.

When she posted the first matching photo on her Instagram account, with the hashtag #allthatisshe, she said it went “crazy” and had more than 16,000 likes.

“For me, it’s become a hashtag that I can look back on and smile, as I see the girls grow, week by week,” she told The Huffington Post UK.

“The difference in the two of them now compared to the very first ever post is remarkable - in just six months they’ve both grown so much.”