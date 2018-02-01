Mum Vows To Give Back After Experiencing Kindness While Battling Postnatal Depression

HumanKind is a celebration of kindness. We want to tell the stories of amazing people who have done incredible things for others or the planet. To read more uplifting stories, check out our HumanKind news page.

A mum has revealed how the kindness of neighbours during a dark period of battling postnatal depression inspired her to launch a heartwarming initiative.

Jenny Shaw, 30, from Newnham on Severn in Gloucestershire, said she felt lonely and isolated following the birth of her first daughter. “I was a new mum and reeling,” she told HuffPost UK.

During this difficult time, her neighbours were on hand to help. One left a homemade quiche and a note on the doorstep. A week later, some mini scones appeared in the same spot.

“Not only was it one less meal to worry about at a time when self-care was at the bottom of my priority list, but the taste of food made with such surprise kindness was just so nourishing,” Jenny explained.

“When I couldn’t face the world, my neighbours came to my doorstep. It signalled support and compassion.”