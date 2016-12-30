Mum's Christmas Gift For Daughter Looks Like Something Else

A woman was left mortified when she opened a gift off her mum that looked, ahem, like a sex toy.

Shelby Donovan, an 18-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, opened the following gift in front of her whole family on Christmas day.

Needless to say, she wanted the ground to swallow her whole.

Donovan told The Huffington Post: “I kind of just stared at it for a really long time, trying to come up with anything else it could be besides a sex toy. Because who wants to say that in front of their family? NO ONE.”

In actual fact, she’d been gifted a very tame, and in no way sexual, present: a cup holder.

Donovan added that she wasn’t the only one who presumed her present was for pleasurable purposes.

“My grandma’s [reaction] was definitely the best. She described it as, ‘Business in the morning, fun at night’.”

High five grandma.