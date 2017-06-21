Preston man Mark Steven Buckley, 51, of New Hall Lane, has been charged with her murder and is expected to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Three other people have also been arrested in connection with the case.

In a statement released by the “remarkable” teen’s family last night, they suggested she would not want to see any of the accused “strung up”.

“People have called them animals but Ellen loved animals and the psychology student in her would tell you it takes the complexity of a human mind to conjure such exquisite evil,” they said.

“People have also called for them to be strung up but we’ve thrown enough stones in rivers while camping for her to tell you that ripples reach the shore.