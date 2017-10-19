Cuts to prison officer numbers could be worsening Muslim prisoners’ treatment in jail, a report has warned. The report uncovered stark racial disparities in the treatment of prisoners. A total of 40% of Muslim inmates said they had been restrained, put in segregation and deprived of certain privileges because of alleged misconduct in the last six months, compared with 28% of other inmates. Among black prisoners, 40% of black prisoners had suffered the same compared with 21% of white inmates. Black Muslim prisoners were four times as likely to have suffered this. In the report, by race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust and the University of Greenwich, the authors say prison officer cuts has worsened these prisoners’ experiences.

PA Archive/PA Images

The cuts means they can only provide basic supervision, have less time for cultural awareness or unconscious bias training, the report argues, adding the extra challenge of having fewer, less experienced prison officers can foster “poor prisoner– staff relationships based misunderstanding, mutual mistrust and suspicion”. Since 2010, the number of prison officers has fallen by around 5,000 in England and Wales, leaving around 15,000. Muslim prisoners described to the report authors the type of overt and subtle discrimination they faced in prisons. “I was carrying a bunch of DVDs to the mosque, when a prison officer says to me, “Are you carrying a bomb in that box?” one Black Muslim prisoner, jailed in a Category B prison, said. Another Black Muslim prisoner said: “With staff, we have to speak loudly and raise our voices, otherwise no one pays attention. When we do that, then we are perceived as aggressive.” The report also found nearly a third - 29% - of Muslim prisoners had neither a job or nor place on any education course, compared with 17% of Christian inmates.