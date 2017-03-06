On Tuesday night a two-part documentary that sees a crew re-live the perilous maritime adventure of the Mutiny on the Bounty voyage will conclude on Channel 4. Former Special Forces instructor Anthony Middleton led the expedition of nine men from Tonga to Timor, captaining a 23ft open wooden boat. They used the 225-year-old diary kept by Captain William Bligh during the original voyage as a survival handbook in unpredictable and often brutal environments.

Photo 12 via Getty Images An etching of the Mutiny on the Bounty, on display at the British Museum in London

They faced sudden storms, treacherous reefs and the challenge of landing on isolated tropical islands to hunt for vital supplies, as Bligh’s men did. 230 years ago, British navy ship HMS Bounty was sailing from England to the West Indies to collect a cargo of breadfruit. After a 10-month journey, the HMS Bounty arrived in Tahiti, where it remained for five months. On April 4 1789, the vessel departed Tahiti, but by the 28th, a poisonous rift had developed between its crew and its tough young captain - William Bligh.

Universal History Archive via Getty Images Vice admiral William Bligh, who was commanding the HMS Bounty when the mutiny occurred

Hulton Archive via Getty Images The Pacific Island of Pitcairn, which was settled by mutineers of the HMS Bounty

In the middle of the South Pacific, rebellion broke out. The mutiny was led by Acting Lieutenant Fletcher Christian, who seized Captain Bligh from his bed and cast him and his crew of 18 loyal supporters adrift in a 23-foot-long boat in the Pacific Ocean near the island of Tonga, leaving them for dead. Against all odds, the captain finally led his crew to safety across 4,000 miles of ocean from Tonga to Timor.

Archive Photos via Getty Images Marlon Brando receives a lei from a Tahitian woman in the 1962 film, in which he portrayed Fletcher Christian

Universal History Archive via Getty Images Posters for the 1935 film starring Charles Laughton and Clark Gable